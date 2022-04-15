Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading Down 3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.16. 3,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 648,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

