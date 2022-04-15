Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $1.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

NYSE:TFII opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.