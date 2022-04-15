Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,707. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

