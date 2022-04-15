Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.91 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 354,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 324,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

In other Appreciate Group news, insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty bought 50,000 shares of Appreciate Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,940.32).

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

