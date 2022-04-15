ArdCoin (ARDX) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $42,490.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ArdCoin

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

