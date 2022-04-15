AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of AMK opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.09. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

