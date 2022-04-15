Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Sells £342,000 in Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk sold 600,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £342,000 ($445,660.67).

Shares of Atlantic Lithium stock opened at GBX 60.24 ($0.79) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.65. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The stock has a market cap of £345.64 million and a PE ratio of -100.41.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

