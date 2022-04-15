Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.20 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.30 ($1.33). Approximately 429,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,207,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.34.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

