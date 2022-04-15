Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.58.

NYSE BKR opened at $37.29 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $140,730,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

