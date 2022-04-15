Barclays Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $63.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

American International Group stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. American International Group has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

