Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.94. 228,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,991. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

