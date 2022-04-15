Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Morgan Stanley

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.25.

BDX stock opened at $271.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

