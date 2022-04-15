Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,034 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

GDX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 21,668,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,293,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.95.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

