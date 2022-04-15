Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.99. 1,969,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $40.26.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.