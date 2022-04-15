Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 14,869,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,415,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

