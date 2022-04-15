Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Raises Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,864 shares during the period. DURECT comprises approximately 1.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 1.10% of DURECT worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 1,156,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,747. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.31. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

