Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.73. 353,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,657. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.26.

