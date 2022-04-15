Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.12% of Precision Drilling worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 17.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

NYSE:PDS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. 70,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

