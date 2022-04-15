Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 243 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 37,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,333. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $306.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.