BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $124.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.30.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BGSF by 1,624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

