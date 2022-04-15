Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 18th

Blockchain Moon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 18th. Blockchain Moon Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Blockchain Moon Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:BMAQU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

