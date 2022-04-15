Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.28. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,258,000 after acquiring an additional 99,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,206,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.30. 603,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,141. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.