Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.28. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,258,000 after acquiring an additional 99,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,206,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.30. 603,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,141. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

