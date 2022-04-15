BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading Down 1.9%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.50 and last traded at C$25.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.59 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About BQE Water (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

