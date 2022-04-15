BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading Down 1.9%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.50 and last traded at C$25.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.59 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.92.
