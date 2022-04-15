Brokerages Anticipate Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. 287,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. Brady has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

