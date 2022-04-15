Brokerages Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 40,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.