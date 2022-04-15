Brokerages Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). High Tide reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HITI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HITI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 122,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,794. High Tide has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $242.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

