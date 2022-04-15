Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.92. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.05. 3,666,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

