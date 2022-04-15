Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will post $36.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.64 million to $37.25 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $35.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $170.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $187.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $159.66 million to $220.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

SLRC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.87. 152,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,373. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

