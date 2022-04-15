Brokers Set Expectations for American International Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

