Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $54.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

