Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.35.

BEP stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -182.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

