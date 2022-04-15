Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $67.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,840 shares of company stock worth $51,449,698. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.17. 1,498,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

