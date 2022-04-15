Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $870.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to report sales of $870.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $856.50 million to $884.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $600.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

CLMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 117,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,025. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

