Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading Down 3.6%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 132,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 291,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 169.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 85.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

