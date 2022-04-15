Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Downgraded to “Hold” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$45.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.77.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$31.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.73.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2694841 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40.

About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

