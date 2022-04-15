CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $90.58 and last traded at $92.08, with a volume of 24663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.33.
The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.
The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $122.40.
CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.
