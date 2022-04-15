Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 628,457 shares.The stock last traded at $118.01 and had previously closed at $117.76.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.24.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

