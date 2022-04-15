China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE:CGA opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.73.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.
About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
