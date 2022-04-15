China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:CGA opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

