CIBC Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$77.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.88.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$53.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.80. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

