CIBC Initiates Coverage on Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF)

Investment analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CPLF opened at C$12.06 on Wednesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of C$11.64 and a 1-year high of C$26.10.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

