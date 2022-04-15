CIBC Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$44.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$39.83 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1412425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

