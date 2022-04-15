Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,194,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,091 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $56,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,393,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

