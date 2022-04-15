Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 8.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 29,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 972,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,299,325 shares of company stock valued at $32,235,397 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

