ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO opened at $0.92 on Monday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a PE ratio of 92.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

