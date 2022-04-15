CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $915.75 Million

Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) to report sales of $915.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $909.20 million to $922.50 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. 647,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,324. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.