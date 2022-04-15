Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$127.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCA. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$131.22.
Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$110.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.48. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$95.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
