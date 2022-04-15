Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.
