CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.77. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)
