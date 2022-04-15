CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.77. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

