Credit Suisse Group Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$80.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.29.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$72.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.84. The firm has a market cap of C$71.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.36, for a total transaction of C$788,042.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,546.07. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,120. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

