Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 22,500 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,974,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,677,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $13.44 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRCT. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

